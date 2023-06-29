Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Coerente Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Coerente Capital Management now owns 262,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,723,000 after acquiring an additional 5,337 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,824,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,859,000 after acquiring an additional 538,184 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 9,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. 79.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $979,043.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,536.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $1,968,829.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,205,689.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $979,043.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,536.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,748 shares of company stock worth $15,138,660 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.8 %

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

Shares of NYSE:CL traded up $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.55. 1,731,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,878,967. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.54, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.84 and a 12-month high of $83.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.22.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 348.63%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.