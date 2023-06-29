Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($4.78)-($4.29) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($4.79). The company issued revenue guidance of $22.6-23.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.83 billion.

Rite Aid Stock Performance

Shares of RAD stock opened at $1.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.80. The firm has a market cap of $86.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.11. Rite Aid has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $11.61.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.63) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Rite Aid will post -4.81 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Rite Aid

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RAD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rite Aid in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Rite Aid from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAD. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Rite Aid by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 131,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Rite Aid by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,077,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,428,000 after buying an additional 292,522 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Rite Aid in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rite Aid by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 9,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Rite Aid by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,918,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,034,000 after buying an additional 257,634 shares in the last quarter. 49.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and provides various other pharmacy services and an assortment of products comprising over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care products, seasonal merchandise, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal and seasonal merchandise, pet care, and a variety of other everyday and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs; and a private brand product line.

Featured Articles

