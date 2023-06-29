Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$4.78–$4.29 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$4.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.60 billion-$23.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.83 billion. Rite Aid also updated its FY24 guidance to ($4.78)-($4.29) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Rite Aid from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rite Aid in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE RAD traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.55. 7,033,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,482,849. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.80. The company has a market cap of $87.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.11. Rite Aid has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $11.61.

Rite Aid ( NYSE:RAD Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Rite Aid will post -4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RAD. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 277.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,534,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597,466 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Rite Aid by 298.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 985,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 737,790 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Rite Aid by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,750,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,315,000 after purchasing an additional 733,923 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Rite Aid by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,126,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 570,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Rite Aid by 206.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 694,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 467,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.36% of the company’s stock.

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and provides various other pharmacy services and an assortment of products comprising over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care products, seasonal merchandise, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal and seasonal merchandise, pet care, and a variety of other everyday and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs; and a private brand product line.

