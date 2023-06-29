Riversedge Advisors LLC Has $339,000 Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Riversedge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 39.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burney Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Family Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $217.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.01. The firm has a market cap of $299.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $221.42.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

