Robert W. Baird Trims Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Target Price to $30.00

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Mercury Systems from $69.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Mercury Systems from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Mercury Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.14.

Mercury Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ MRCY opened at $32.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.59. Mercury Systems has a 12-month low of $28.90 and a 12-month high of $65.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -547.83, a PEG ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $263.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.92 million. Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. Research analysts expect that Mercury Systems will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 122.6% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Mercury Systems by 337.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Mercury Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 588.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

