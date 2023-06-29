Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKTW) Stock Price Down 21.7%

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKTW – Free Report) shares dropped 21.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 14,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 14.5 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.21.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Pharmaceuticals
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sio Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000.
About Rocket Pharmaceuticals
Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rocket Pharmaceuticals
- McCormick Rebound Imminent: Executive Transition Complete
- 3 Reasons Boston Beer Stock Could Finally Hop Higher
- Will Xponential Fitness Recover From a Short Seller Knockout?
- Cal-Maine Downgraded, Dividend Yield At Risk Or Value PLay?
- Analyst Upgrades Drive Old Dominion Freight Line 13.49% Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.