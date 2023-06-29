Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKTW) Stock Price Down 21.7%

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKTW – Free Report) shares dropped 21.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 14,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 14.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.21.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sio Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.