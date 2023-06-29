Rockhopper Exploration plc (OTCMKTS:RCKHF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Rockhopper Exploration plc (OTCMKTS:RCKHF – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 242.9% from the May 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Rockhopper Exploration Trading Up 9.1 %
Shares of RCKHF stock opened at $0.19 on Thursday. Rockhopper Exploration has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.14.
About Rockhopper Exploration
