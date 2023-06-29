Rockhopper Exploration plc (OTCMKTS:RCKHF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Rockhopper Exploration plc (OTCMKTS:RCKHF – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 242.9% from the May 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Rockhopper Exploration Trading Up 9.1 %

Shares of RCKHF stock opened at $0.19 on Thursday. Rockhopper Exploration has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.14.

Get Rockhopper Exploration alerts:

About Rockhopper Exploration

(Free Report)

See Also

Rockhopper Exploration plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration, appraisal, and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region. The company holds 35% working interest in the PL003a, PL003b, PL004a, PL004b, PL004c, PL005, PL032, PL033 production licenses in North Falkland Basin.

Receive News & Ratings for Rockhopper Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockhopper Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.