Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RCI. Desjardins cut shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.31.
Rogers Communications Stock Performance
Shares of Rogers Communications stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.45. 397,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,111. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.51 and its 200 day moving average is $46.93. The stock has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.91. Rogers Communications has a 12 month low of $36.23 and a 12 month high of $50.16.
Institutional Trading of Rogers Communications
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 15.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,930 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 4.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,446,956 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $67,081,000 after buying an additional 58,436 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,786 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,560,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 82.8% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,894 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 5,842 shares during the last quarter. 40.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Rogers Communications Company Profile
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.
