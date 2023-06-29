Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RCI. Desjardins cut shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.31.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Rogers Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Rogers Communications stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.45. 397,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,111. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.51 and its 200 day moving average is $46.93. The stock has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.91. Rogers Communications has a 12 month low of $36.23 and a 12 month high of $50.16.

Institutional Trading of Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Free Report ) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 11.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 15.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,930 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 4.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,446,956 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $67,081,000 after buying an additional 58,436 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,786 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,560,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 82.8% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,894 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 5,842 shares during the last quarter. 40.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.