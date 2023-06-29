Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 872,534 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 36,415 shares during the period. Ross Stores comprises 0.8% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $92,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,847 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,499 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of Ross Stores stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $108.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,325,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.50. The firm has a market cap of $37.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.98. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $69.24 and a one year high of $122.44.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 29.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com raised Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett cut Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.89.

Insider Activity at Ross Stores

In related news, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $345,294.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,148 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,290.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $1,295,426.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,227,516. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $345,294.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,148 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,290.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,384 shares of company stock worth $5,929,160 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

