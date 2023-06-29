RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Acquires 452 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MPWR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,651,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,291,187,000 after buying an additional 1,907,764 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 140,338.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,023,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $362,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,068 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,233,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 537,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $190,018,000 after purchasing an additional 247,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 448,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,757,000 after purchasing an additional 131,328 shares during the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.78, for a total transaction of $351,181.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 204,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,738,133.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Saria Tseng sold 4,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.99, for a total transaction of $2,127,636.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 270,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,771,939.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.78, for a total transaction of $351,181.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 204,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,738,133.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,298 shares of company stock worth $18,378,940 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 1.0 %

MPWR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $608.00 to $527.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $505.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $522.67.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $527.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a PE ratio of 54.64, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $473.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $455.22. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $301.69 and a twelve month high of $553.64.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $451.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.46 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 30.00%. As a group, research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.45%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

