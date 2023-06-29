RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 49,564 iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 49,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,951,000. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF comprises 1.6% of RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC owned about 0.23% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWW. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the fourth quarter worth $97,000.

EWW stock opened at $62.36 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 1-year low of $43.65 and a 1-year high of $64.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.07.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

