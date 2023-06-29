RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Buys New Position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 77,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,727,000. Univar Solutions makes up approximately 1.5% of RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UNVR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 12.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 333.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 57,069 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 33.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 110,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 27,641 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Univar Solutions by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 452,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,558,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

UNVR stock opened at $35.81 on Thursday. Univar Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $21.49 and a one year high of $35.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.58 and its 200 day moving average is $34.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.70.

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.97%. Univar Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on UNVR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Univar Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Univar Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.33.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

