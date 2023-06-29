RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Has $4.43 Million Holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report) by 176.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,547 shares during the period. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF comprises 2.4% of RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $4,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $7,397,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 93,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 26,473 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 287.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,564,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,678 shares in the last quarter.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:KWEB opened at $27.40 on Thursday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.22 and a fifty-two week high of $36.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.01.

About KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

