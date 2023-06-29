RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Purchases 10,653 Shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,653 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC owned about 0.08% of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SILJ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 96,478.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,031,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,236,000 after acquiring an additional 57,971,760 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 91.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,250,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,402,000 after purchasing an additional 597,970 shares during the period. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 86.6% during the first quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 914,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,172,000 after purchasing an additional 424,422 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,499,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC raised its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 634,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,695,000 after buying an additional 207,005 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SILJ opened at $9.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.15 and a 200 day moving average of $10.52. The company has a market cap of $606.23 million, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.33. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $12.15.

The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of small-cap silver mining and exploration companies. SILJ was launched on Nov 28, 2012 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

