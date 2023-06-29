RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Sells 394 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC cut its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJS. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $93.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $82.09 and a one year high of $106.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.25.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

