Safe Price Hits $3.82 on Top Exchanges (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. In the last week, Safe has traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Safe has a market cap of $79.57 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.82 or 0.00012555 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Safe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.05 or 0.00164558 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00050730 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00029851 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003268 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 4.08548007 USD and is up 8.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.