Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 28.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,307,574 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 291,563 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $258,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 237.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,767 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,902,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company grew its stake in Salesforce by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 4,248 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in Salesforce by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 35,375 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 10,471 shares during the period. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Salesforce by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 148,591 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $19,702,000 after acquiring an additional 15,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Salesforce from $230.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Salesforce from $145.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.97.

Insider Activity

Salesforce Trading Down 0.3 %

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.06, for a total transaction of $236,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,859,680.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.06, for a total transaction of $236,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,859,680.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $100,128.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,201,384.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 771,961 shares of company stock valued at $161,808,116. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CRM traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $211.43. 1,142,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,845,643. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $225.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $206.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.98. The company has a market capitalization of $205.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 558.36, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.