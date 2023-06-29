Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) versus JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Head-To-Head Review

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Free Report) and JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Sandy Spring Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. JPMorgan Chase & Co. pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Sandy Spring Bancorp pays out 35.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. JPMorgan Chase & Co. pays out 29.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Sandy Spring Bancorp has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Sandy Spring Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.4% of Sandy Spring Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.1% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Sandy Spring Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sandy Spring Bancorp 27.85% 11.05% 1.19% JPMorgan Chase & Co. 23.73% 16.02% 1.12%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sandy Spring Bancorp $582.69 million 1.75 $166.30 million $3.86 5.88 JPMorgan Chase & Co. $154.79 billion 2.62 $37.68 billion $13.55 10.23

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than Sandy Spring Bancorp. Sandy Spring Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than JPMorgan Chase & Co., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sandy Spring Bancorp 0 3 1 0 2.25 JPMorgan Chase & Co. 0 5 12 0 2.71

Sandy Spring Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.29%. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus price target of $157.35, indicating a potential upside of 13.53%. Given Sandy Spring Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sandy Spring Bancorp is more favorable than JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Risk & Volatility

Sandy Spring Bancorp has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

JPMorgan Chase & Co. beats Sandy Spring Bancorp on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in Central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington, D.C. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products. Its loan products include commercial real estate loans, construction loans, and business loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines, installment loans, and personal lines of credit. The Investment Management segment offers investment management and financial planning, including cash flow analysis, investment review, tax and retirement planning, insurance analysis, and estate planning to individuals, families, small businesses, and associations. The company also provides wealth management services. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Olney, Maryland.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services. The CIB segment provides investment banking products and services, including corporate strategy and structure advisory, and equity and debt markets capital-raising services, as well as loan origination and syndication; payments and cross-border financing; and cash and derivative instruments, risk management solutions, prime brokerage, and research. This segment also offers securities services, including custody, fund accounting and administration, and securities lending products for asset managers, insurance companies, and public and private investment funds. The CB segment provides financial solutions, including lending, payments, investment banking, and asset management to small and midsized companies, local governments, nonprofit clients, and large corporations; and commercial real estate banking services to investors, developers, and owners of multifamily, office, retail, industrial, and affordable housing properties. The AWM segment offers multi-asset investment management solutions in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market funds to institutional clients and retail investors; and retirement products and services, brokerage, custody, estate planning, lending, deposits, and investment management products. The company also provides ATM, online and mobile, and telephone banking services. JPMorgan Chase & Co. was founded in 1799 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

