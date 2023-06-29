Sanford C. Bernstein Initiates Coverage on Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX)

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the natural resource company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.54% from the stock’s current price.

FCX has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $38.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Scotiabank upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.27.

FCX stock opened at $39.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $56.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 2.00. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $46.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.70.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.90 per share, with a total value of $139,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

