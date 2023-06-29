Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Sangoma Technologies Co. (CVE:STC – Free Report)’s share price rose 6.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$4.00 and last traded at C$3.99. Approximately 92,846 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 292,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.75.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.
Sangoma Technologies Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$531.28 million and a PE ratio of 997.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.99.
About Sangoma Technologies
Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sangoma Technologies
- Cal-Maine Downgraded, Dividend Yield At Risk Or Value PLay?
- Analyst Upgrades Drive Old Dominion Freight Line 13.49% Higher
- Google Was Just Downgraded, But This Could Be A Good Thing
- Rising AI & Falling Shares: Nvidia Facing New Export Restrictions
- Schnitzer Steel: Set Up For Long-Term Strength
Receive News & Ratings for Sangoma Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangoma Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.