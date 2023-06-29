Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Sangoma Technologies Co. (CVE:STC – Free Report)’s share price rose 6.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$4.00 and last traded at C$3.99. Approximately 92,846 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 292,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Sangoma Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$531.28 million and a PE ratio of 997.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.99.

About Sangoma Technologies

Sangoma Technologies ( CVE:STC Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$84.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$84.96 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Sangoma Technologies Co. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

