Santori & Peters Inc. Buys 361 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

Santori & Peters Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF comprises about 0.6% of Santori & Peters Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Santori & Peters Inc. owned 0.22% of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNQI. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 587.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 274,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,815,000 after acquiring an additional 234,613 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 427,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,009,000 after buying an additional 66,366 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 155,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,504,000 after buying an additional 42,011 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 1,177.9% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after buying an additional 20,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 332.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Price Performance

Shares of PNQI traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $154.72. 3,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,082. The stock has a market cap of $581.75 million, a P/E ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.12. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 12 month low of $105.61 and a 12 month high of $159.06.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Profile

The Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Internet index, a modified-market-cap-weighted index of Internet companies listed in the US. PNQI was launched on Jun 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

