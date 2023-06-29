Sawyer & Company Inc Cuts Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Sawyer & Company Inc decreased its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. AmerisourceBergen accounts for about 1.3% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 16.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 29.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 123.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 22.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 12.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AmerisourceBergen

In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 27,542 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.84, for a total transaction of $5,145,947.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,733 shares in the company, valued at $4,994,793.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 27,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.84, for a total transaction of $5,145,947.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,733 shares in the company, valued at $4,994,793.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 275,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.17, for a total transaction of $50,000,021.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,090,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,994,988,492.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 627,815 shares of company stock worth $110,556,193. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of ABC stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $190.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,350. The company has a market capitalization of $38.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $174.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.75. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $135.14 and a 1-year high of $191.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $63.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.40 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 809.53% and a net margin of 0.65%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on ABC shares. Bank of America increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

