Sawyer & Company Inc Has $199,000 Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Sawyer & Company Inc trimmed its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Mondelez International by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,851,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,844 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 31,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M. Kraus & Co raised its stake in Mondelez International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 125,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,767,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Price Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.38. 1,750,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,952,613. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $78.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.76 and a 200 day moving average of $69.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $98.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

