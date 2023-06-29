Sawyer & Company Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Sawyer & Company Inc reduced its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle comprises approximately 1.7% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $3,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,942,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,230,979,000 after acquiring an additional 355,184 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,343,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,538,658,000 after buying an additional 203,085 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,927,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,208,811,000 after buying an additional 185,016 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,870,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $660,634,000 after buying an additional 212,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $642,077,000. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCI. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Crown Castle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

Crown Castle Trading Down 0.1 %

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,088. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,088. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total transaction of $604,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,118.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,472 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,757 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

CCI traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $113.48. The company had a trading volume of 648,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,286,132. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.62 and a 12-month high of $184.92. The company has a market cap of $49.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 0.65.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.88). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.18%.

Crown Castle Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.