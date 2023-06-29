Sawyer & Company Inc Raises Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Sawyer & Company Inc increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 751.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 56.6% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $624,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 37.9% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Erickson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Erickson Financial Group LLC now owns 93,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,219,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Helen Stephens Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $226,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $231.67. 78,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,414. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.14. The company has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $165.89 and a twelve month high of $236.26.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

