Sawyer & Company Inc Sells 1,775 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sawyer & Company Inc decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,506 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 57,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 13,677 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 65,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 917,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,148,000 after purchasing an additional 72,359 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 75,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 288,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,555,000 after purchasing an additional 56,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE:T traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.91. The stock had a trading volume of 6,763,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,623,980. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.39.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -87.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on T. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.38.

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.