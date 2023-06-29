Sawyer & Company Inc Sells 211 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Sawyer & Company Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 85,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Fastenal by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 6,797 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Fastenal by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 239,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,218,000 after buying an additional 36,709 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Fastenal by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 5,190 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Fastenal by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Performance

NASDAQ FAST traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $58.32. 584,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,234,597. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.37. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $43.73 and a 12 month high of $58.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 71.79%.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In other news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $1,123,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on FAST shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.57.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

