Sawyer & Company Inc Sells 582 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Sawyer & Company Inc cut its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 49,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 245.2% in the first quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 3.3% in the first quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 34,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 44,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 6,285 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after buying an additional 20,190 shares during the last quarter. 67.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bank of America from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.77.

Bank of America Stock Up 2.2 %

BAC stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.69. 28,273,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,353,234. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $38.60. The company has a market cap of $228.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 26.43%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

