Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Raised to “Positive” at Susquehanna

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Susquehanna from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $33.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $29.00. Susquehanna’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SNDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Schneider National from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Schneider National from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schneider National presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of SNDR opened at $28.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.46. Schneider National has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $30.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Schneider National will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 13,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 24.4% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 15.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 6,629 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schneider National by 17.1% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the 1st quarter worth about $338,000. Institutional investors own 59.06% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment across either network or dedicated configurations.

