Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.95 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 2.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 EPS.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Stock Performance

SCHN opened at $29.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $813.62 million, a P/E ratio of 87.18 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.34. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 1-year low of $25.96 and a 1-year high of $37.67.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 220.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

Several analysts have commented on SCHN shares. TheStreet raised Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 1,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $29,169.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,773,292.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Schnitzer Steel Industries news, SVP Michael R. Henderson sold 1,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $46,401.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 132,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,643,181.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 1,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $29,169.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,773,292.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,874 shares of company stock worth $80,046 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schnitzer Steel Industries

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 357.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

