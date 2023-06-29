Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Bought by MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 41.4% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 22,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 6,658 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Sharkey Howes & Javer lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 5,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 134,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 27,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 7,323 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.78. The company had a trading volume of 112,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,263. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $53.18 and a twelve month high of $75.13. The stock has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.63.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

