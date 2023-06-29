Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 239,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,058 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $17,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 761.5% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $71.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $65.96 and a 1 year high of $79.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.65.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

