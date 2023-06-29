Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Sold by CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Science Applications International makes up approximately 1.1% of CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Science Applications International worth $5,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SAIC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the first quarter valued at about $978,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Science Applications International by 14.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Science Applications International by 19.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 8,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SAIC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $121.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.29.

Insider Activity

Science Applications International Stock Up 0.6 %

In other news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 1,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $129,416.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,554.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Michael W. Larouche sold 6,000 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $643,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,272,890.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 1,193 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $129,416.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,554.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 36,430 shares of company stock valued at $3,912,723 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

SAIC stock opened at $110.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.08. Science Applications International Co. has a one year low of $87.93 and a one year high of $117.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.20.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 25.68%. Science Applications International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.17%.

Science Applications International Profile

(Free Report)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.