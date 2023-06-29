Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX) Trading Down 5.2%

Scilex Holding (NASDAQ:SCLXFree Report) shares traded down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.97 and last traded at $6.01. 86,274 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 600,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.34.

Scilex Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.46.

Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLXFree Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.58 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scilex

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Scilex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Scilex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of Scilex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Scilex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Scilex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scilex Company Profile



Scilex Holding Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing non-opioid management products for the treatment of acute and chronic pain. It offers ZTlido, a prescription lidocaine topical product for the relief of neuropathic pain related with postherpetic neuralgia, which is a form of post-shingles nerve pain.

Featured Articles

