Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX) Trading Down 5.2%

Scilex Holding (NASDAQ:SCLX – Free Report) shares traded down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.97 and last traded at $6.01. 86,274 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 600,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.34.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.46.
Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.58 million during the quarter.
Scilex Holding Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing non-opioid management products for the treatment of acute and chronic pain. It offers ZTlido, a prescription lidocaine topical product for the relief of neuropathic pain related with postherpetic neuralgia, which is a form of post-shingles nerve pain.
