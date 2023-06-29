Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX) Trading Down 5.2%

Scilex Holding (NASDAQ:SCLX – Free Report) shares traded down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.97 and last traded at $6.01. 86,274 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 600,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.34.

Scilex Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.46.

Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.58 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scilex

Scilex Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Scilex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Scilex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of Scilex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Scilex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Scilex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scilex Holding Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing non-opioid management products for the treatment of acute and chronic pain. It offers ZTlido, a prescription lidocaine topical product for the relief of neuropathic pain related with postherpetic neuralgia, which is a form of post-shingles nerve pain.

Featured Articles

