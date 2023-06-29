Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Sets New 12-Month High at $2.91

Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.91 and last traded at $2.91, with a volume of 4074 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Scor in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.25.

Scor Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 45.83 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.47.

Scor Cuts Dividend

Scor ( OTCMKTS:SCRYY Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter. Scor had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 1.76%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Scor Se will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1071 per share. This represents a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Scor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 166.69%.

Scor Company Profile

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, SCOR P&C and SCOR L&H. The SCOR P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

