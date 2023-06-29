Scotiabank Begins Coverage on Lithium Royalty (OTCMKTS:LITRF)

Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Lithium Royalty (OTCMKTS:LITRF – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.
Lithium Royalty Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS LITRF opened at $11.76 on Monday. Lithium Royalty has a 1-year low of $11.76 and a 1-year high of $11.87.
Lithium Royalty Company Profile
