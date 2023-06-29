Scott & Selber Inc. Has $5.07 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Scott & Selber Inc. trimmed its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,906 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up about 2.2% of Scott & Selber Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Warther Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 691 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Broadcom from $675.00 to $870.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Broadcom from $715.00 to $830.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $890.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $799.47.

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO opened at $847.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $732.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $644.53. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $921.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $349.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.63%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

