Scott & Selber Inc. Takes Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Posted by on Jun 29th, 2023

Scott & Selber Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMDFree Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $978,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 151.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 615 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,185,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,100,098.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,185,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,100,098.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $2,554,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,152,697.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 291,973 shares of company stock valued at $33,708,784. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $110.17 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $132.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.59. The company has a market capitalization of $177.41 billion, a PE ratio of 479.00, a P/E/G ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMDFree Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $77.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.06.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

