Scout24 (ETR:G24) Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of Scout24 SE (ETR:G24 – Free Report) were up 1.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €58.46 ($63.54) and last traded at €58.14 ($63.20). Approximately 120,380 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 223,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at €57.34 ($62.33).

A number of brokerages have commented on G24. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.30 ($69.89) price objective on Scout24 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($81.52) price objective on Scout24 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Warburg Research set a €52.50 ($57.07) price objective on Scout24 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($68.48) price objective on Scout24 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €57.90 ($62.93) price objective on Scout24 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.27, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €58.28 and a 200 day moving average of €54.05.

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a mortgage financing product under the pay-per-lead model; mortgage and real estate financing advisory services; FLOWFACT and Propstack, which are CRM software solutions for real estate agents; and TenantPlus that provides rental properties.

