SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
SeaChange International Stock Performance
SEAC opened at $8.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.98 and its 200-day moving average is $10.10. SeaChange International has a one year low of $6.85 and a one year high of $13.24. The company has a market capitalization of $20.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.06.
SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 5th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. SeaChange International had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 27.84%. The business had revenue of $10.16 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SeaChange International
SeaChange International Company Profile
SeaChange International, Inc provides video delivery, advertising, streaming platforms, and emerging Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers Operator TV Platform solutions including customer's current network with OTT video management solutions in a single deployment, digital video broadcasting – cable / quadrature amplitude modulation networks with OTT streaming, and immersive multiscreen experience and on demand services, as well as pre-integrated solutions, such as multi-content delivery networks including Broadpeak, Edgeware and HBO, multidigital rights management, and seamless integration with existing network components.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SeaChange International
- AMD’s Recent Correction: A Buying Opportunity For Investors?
- AeroVironment’s New Momentum Makes it a Value Play
- Unifirst: Undervalued At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Jefferies Misses on Earnings: Does it Signal a Speed Bump or U-Turn?
- General Mills Retreats To The Buy Zone
Receive News & Ratings for SeaChange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaChange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.