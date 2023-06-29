SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

SeaChange International Stock Performance

SEAC opened at $8.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.98 and its 200-day moving average is $10.10. SeaChange International has a one year low of $6.85 and a one year high of $13.24. The company has a market capitalization of $20.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.06.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 5th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. SeaChange International had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 27.84%. The business had revenue of $10.16 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SeaChange International

SeaChange International Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaChange International in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Weil Company Inc. purchased a new stake in SeaChange International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 122,509.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,896 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 107,808 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaChange International during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of SeaChange International in the first quarter worth $41,000.

SeaChange International, Inc provides video delivery, advertising, streaming platforms, and emerging Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers Operator TV Platform solutions including customer's current network with OTT video management solutions in a single deployment, digital video broadcasting – cable / quadrature amplitude modulation networks with OTT streaming, and immersive multiscreen experience and on demand services, as well as pre-integrated solutions, such as multi-content delivery networks including Broadpeak, Edgeware and HBO, multidigital rights management, and seamless integration with existing network components.

