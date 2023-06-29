SEALSQ (NASDAQ:LAES) Shares Up 5.4%

Shares of SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ:LAES – Free Report) shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.80 and last traded at $15.53. 15,314 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 145,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.73.

SEALSQ Corp develops and sells semiconductor chips for private and public sectors. The company offers semiconductors and smart card reader chips; identity provisioning services; and managed PKI for IoT solutions. It serves consumer electronics, aerospace and military, satellite and telecommunications, smart energy and smart building, smart industries, logistics, medical, and consumer industries.

