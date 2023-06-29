Secured Income Fund Plc (LON:SSIF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6

Secured Income Fund Plc (LON:SSIF – Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This is a boost from Secured Income Fund’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Secured Income Fund Stock Up 8.8 %
SSIF stock opened at GBX 10.88 ($0.14) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £5.73 million, a PE ratio of 333.33 and a beta of 0.18. Secured Income Fund has a 12-month low of GBX 6 ($0.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 16.50 ($0.21). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 10.54 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 11.65.
Secured Income Fund Company Profile
