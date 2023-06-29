Seeing Machines Limited (OTCMKTS:SEEMF) Short Interest Update

Seeing Machines Limited (OTCMKTS:SEEMF – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a decrease of 81.7% from the May 31st total of 114,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Seeing Machines Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SEEMF opened at $0.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.08. Seeing Machines has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.11.
About Seeing Machines
