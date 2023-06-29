Select Sands (CVE:SNS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Select Sands Corp. (CVE:SNS – Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 94729 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Select Sands Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.86.

Select Sands (CVE:SNS – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Select Sands had a negative return on equity of 19.34% and a negative net margin of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of C$7.39 million during the quarter.

Select Sands Company Profile

Select Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in quarrying and producing silica sand. The company holds interest in the Sandtown project located in northeast Arkansas, the United States. It sells its products to industrial and energy customers. The company was formerly known as La Ronge Gold Corp.

Featured Stories

