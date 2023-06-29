SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Price Performance

SemiLEDs stock opened at $2.17 on Monday. SemiLEDs has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $4.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.12.

Get SemiLEDs alerts:

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 97.64% and a negative net margin of 49.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SemiLEDs

About SemiLEDs

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEDS. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, China, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SemiLEDs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SemiLEDs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.