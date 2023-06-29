Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) & Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB) Head to Head Analysis

Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB – Free Report) and Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Standard BioTools has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sera Prognostics has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Standard BioTools and Sera Prognostics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Standard BioTools 0 0 0 0 N/A Sera Prognostics 0 1 2 0 2.67

Profitability

Sera Prognostics has a consensus price target of $6.25, indicating a potential upside of 81.16%. Given Sera Prognostics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sera Prognostics is more favorable than Standard BioTools.

This table compares Standard BioTools and Sera Prognostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Standard BioTools -135.30% -2,049.96% -20.91% Sera Prognostics -12,891.82% -41.18% -36.71%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.8% of Standard BioTools shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.4% of Sera Prognostics shares are held by institutional investors. 53.1% of Standard BioTools shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of Sera Prognostics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Standard BioTools and Sera Prognostics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Standard BioTools $97.95 million 1.53 -$190.10 million ($1.66) -1.15 Sera Prognostics $270,000.00 396.75 -$44.19 million ($1.37) -2.52

Sera Prognostics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Standard BioTools. Sera Prognostics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Standard BioTools, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Standard BioTools

Standard BioTools Inc., together with its subsidiaries, creates, manufactures, and markets instruments, consumables, reagents, and software for researchers and clinical laboratories worldwide. It offers analytical systems, such as Helios, a CyTOF system, as well as Hyperion imaging systems, Hyperion tissue imagers, and flow conductors; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents, Maxpar direct immune profiling assays, Maxpar on demand reagents, and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology. The company also provides preparatory instruments, such as Juno systems; and analytical instruments comprising Biomark HD system and EP1 system. In addition, it offers integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs), such as library preparation IFCs, Juno genotyping IFC, dynamic array IFCs, digital array IFCs, and Flex Six IFC; and assays and reagents, including Advanta RNA-Seq NGS library prep kits, Advanta Dx SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR assays, Advanta Dx COVID-19 EASE assays, delta gene and SNP type assays, access array target-specific primers and targeted sequencing prep primers, and targeted DNA Seq library assays. Further, the company offers single cell microfluidics that comprise C1 systems; preparatory analytical instruments, which include C1 IFCs; and software solutions. It sells its products to academic research institutions; translational research and medicine centers; cancer centers; clinical research laboratories; biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and plant and animal research companies; and contract research organizations. It has license agreements with California Institute of Technology, Harvard University, and Caliper Life Sciences, Inc. The company was formerly known as Fluidigm Corporation and changed its name to Standard BioTools Inc. in April 2022. Fluidigm Corporation was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Sera Prognostics

Sera Prognostics, Inc., a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in singleton pregnancies. It is also developing a portfolio of product candidates for various pregnancy-related conditions, including preeclampsia, molecular time-to-birth, gestational diabetes mellitus, fetal growth restriction, stillbirth, and postpartum depression. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

