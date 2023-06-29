ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Position Reduced by Richwood Investment Advisors LLC

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,741 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. ServiceNow comprises approximately 2.7% of Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on NOW. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $515.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $495.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $536.94.

ServiceNow Trading Down 0.2 %

ServiceNow stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $547.61. 323,982 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,623,167. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $506.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $458.54. The firm has a market cap of $111.57 billion, a PE ratio of 279.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $337.00 and a 12-month high of $576.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 5.25%. Research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.80, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,551,910.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.80, for a total value of $534,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,551,910.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 2,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $1,180,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,622,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,956 shares of company stock worth $15,088,178 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

