Shannon Coates Purchases 25,000 Shares of Bellevue Gold Limited (ASX:BGL) Stock

Bellevue Gold Limited (ASX:BGL – Free Report) insider Shannon Coates acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.24 ($0.83) per share, with a total value of A$31,075.00 ($20,716.67).
Bellevue Gold Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 8.02 and a current ratio of 4.00.
Bellevue Gold Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bellevue Gold
- Micron Technology: A Reversal Is Imminent
- Can Topgolf Callaway Brands Crawl Out of the Bunker and Rally?
- McCormick Rebound Imminent: Executive Transition Complete
- 3 Reasons Boston Beer Stock Could Finally Hop Higher
- Will Xponential Fitness Recover From a Short Seller Knockout?
Receive News & Ratings for Bellevue Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellevue Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.