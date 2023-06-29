Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) Shares Up 2.4%

Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT – Free Report) shares rose 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.16 and last traded at $2.10. Approximately 42,046 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 330,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.99.
Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.62) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $57.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.49 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Shift Technologies, Inc. will post -6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFT. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Shift Technologies by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,712,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 943,940 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Shift Technologies by 146.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,437,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 854,079 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shift Technologies by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,267,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 637,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.89% of the company’s stock.
Shift Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an ecommerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform; and provides financing and vehicle protection products.
