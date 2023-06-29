Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) Shares Up 2.4%

Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT – Free Report) shares rose 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.16 and last traded at $2.10. Approximately 42,046 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 330,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.

Shift Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.99.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.62) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $57.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.49 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Shift Technologies, Inc. will post -6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shift Technologies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Maruthi Jd Venkata acquired 27,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.12 per share, with a total value of $31,317.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,823,456 shares in the company, valued at $2,042,270.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders have bought 137,366 shares of company stock worth $163,936 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFT. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Shift Technologies by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,712,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 943,940 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Shift Technologies by 146.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,437,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 854,079 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shift Technologies by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,267,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 637,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.89% of the company’s stock.

About Shift Technologies

Shift Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an ecommerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform; and provides financing and vehicle protection products.

