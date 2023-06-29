Short Interest in Battery Future Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BFAC) Increases By 1,156.5%

Battery Future Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BFAC – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a growth of 1,156.5% from the May 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 221,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Battery Future Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BFAC traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.59. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,616. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.54 and its 200 day moving average is $10.42. Battery Future Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $11.27.

Get Battery Future Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Battery Future Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BFAC. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Battery Future Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $438,000. Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in Battery Future Acquisition by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 240,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 13,233 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Battery Future Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,849,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Battery Future Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,263,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Battery Future Acquisition by 82.2% in the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 176,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 79,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Battery Future Acquisition Company Profile

Battery Future Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to search on industries spearheading the shift from fossil fuels to electrification, including companies in the battery value chain.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Battery Future Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Battery Future Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.